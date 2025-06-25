Prime Video unveils Manoj Bajpayee’s first look from ‘Family Man’ season three

New Delhi, June 24: Streaming service Prime Video on Tuesday shared the first poster for the third season of its smash hit series “The Family Man”.

The streamer shared the poster, featuring the show’s lead star Manoj Bajpayee, on its official social media pages.

“All eyes on our family men. #TheFamilyManOnPrime, New Season, Coming Soon,” Prime Video wrote in the caption.

Created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the Prime Video action thriller series will bring back original cast members, including Bajpayee, Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur, and Vedant Sinha.

Written by Suman Kumar and Raj & DK, “The Family Man” season three will see Bajpayee reprise his character of Srikant Tiwari, a “middle class guy and a world-class spy”. In the forthcoming third season, Srikant will expertly confront the looming threat to national security, while balancing the demands of family life and desperately working to mend his relationship with his wife Suchitra, played by Priyamani.

“As Srikant races against time, the stakes escalate as he needs to outmaneuver a formidable adversary and protect his country and its sovereignty,” read the official logline for season three.

The first season of “The Family Man”, which debuted on Prime Video in late 2019, received glowing reviews. The second season, also starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, premiered in 2021 and was also praised by the critics. (PTI)