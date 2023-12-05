20 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, December 5, 2023
type here...

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ crosses ` 300 crore mark in three days

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, Dec 4: Crime drama “Animal”, starring Ranbir Kapoor, has raised ` 356 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers said on Monday.

The Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film released on Friday in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

- Advertisement -

Production banner T-Series shared the weekend collection of “Animal” on X.

“Box office tsunami! Weekend collection ` 356 crore worldwide gross,” the post read.

The pan-India movie also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Prem Chopra.

It showcases a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir’s Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. The film was given A certificate by the CBFC ahead of its release.

- Advertisement -

“Animal” is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. (PTI)

7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

05 December, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter