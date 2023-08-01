‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ collects close to ` 46 crore in opening weekend

Mumbai, July 31 (PTI): Filmmaker Karan Johar’s latest directorial venture “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani”, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has raised Rs 45.90 crore at the domestic box office in the opening weekend, the makers said Monday.

The family entertainer, also featuring cinema veterans Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan, hit the screens on Friday. Johar’s banner Dharma Productions shared the film’s weekend collection on its official social media pages.

“Thank you for showering #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani with unabashed love and only love!” the production house wrote on Twitter.

According to the banner, the film, directed by Johar in his 25th anniversary year, earned Rs 18.75 crore on Sunday, bringing up total earnings from Rs 27.15 crore to Rs 45.90 crore.

“Rocky Aur Rani…” follows the love story of the titular couple who belong to contrasting backgrounds and cultures.

