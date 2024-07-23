27 C
Rohit Shetty wraps ‘Singham Again’ with Ajay Devgn

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, July 22: Director Rohit Shetty on Monday shared behind the scenes photographs and video from the wrap of Ajay Devgn-starrer “Singham Again” and reflected on the beginning of the movie franchise 13 years ago.

Shetty, 50, has helmed two previous installments of the franchise, “Singham” (2011) and “Singham Returns” (2014). The movie launched the filmmaker’s ambitious cop universe that also include characters played by Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh in “Sooryavanshi” and “Simmba”.
In a video post that had a montage of videos and pictures of Shetty and Devgn over the years, the filmmaker said his association with Devgn is over three decades old and still going strong. “Today we complete 13 years of ‘Singham’ and look at the magic of destiny. Today we also wrap ‘Singham Again’ with Ajay sir. This is my 13th film with him as a director but the journey began back in the 90s when I was working under him. 33 years later and we are still going strong. See you at the cinemas this Diwali.”

“13 years of ‘Singham’, 33 years of brotherhood @ajaydevgn #SinghamAgain,” Shetty captioned the post.

Devgn, 55, featured in all the installments and stars in the latest part “Singham Again” alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

The film was previously slated to hit the big screens on Independence Day, August 15 but later, the makers shared a poster on their social media handles stating that the release has been postponed to Diwali. Shetty worked with Devgn as an assistant director on the actor’s debut film “Phool Aur Kaante” when he was 17. He also worked on Devgn’s films such as “Suhaag”, “Haqeeqat”, “Zulmi”, “Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha” and “Hindustan Ki Kasam”.

When he made his directorial debut with “Zameen” in 2003, it starred Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and Bipasa Basu in main roles. (PTI)

