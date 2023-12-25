‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ nearing ` 300 crore mark at global box office

Mumbai, Dec 24: Prabhas-starrer “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” has earned ` 295.7 crore at the worldwide box office in two days of its release, the makers on Sunday said. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel of “KGF” films fame and produced by Hombale Films. It also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The makers shared the latest box office collection (gross) on the official X page of “Salaar”. ‘The Hunting Season Begins… #SalaarCeaseFire dominates the global-box office, crossing ` 295.7 crores (GBOC) (worldwide) in 2 Days,’ the post read.

The first part of the epic action saga raised ` 178.7 crore registering the record for the best opening day figures for any Indian title in 2023, according to Hombale Films. Set in the fictional city of Khansaar, ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ revolves around two friends Deva (Prabhas) and Vardha (Prithviraj). The film was released in theatres on Friday in Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.

The opening day figure of the film also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s two blockbuster movies of 2023 – Pathaan and Jawan, which had earned ` 106 crore and ` 129.6 crore in worldwide gross on their opening days, and the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal which amassed ` 116 crore on the first day.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire also stars Shruti Haasan, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu and Sriya Reddy. The sequel of the film is titled Salaar: Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam. (PTI)

