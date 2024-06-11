31 C
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Salman Khan to start shooting for ‘Sikandar’ from June 18

New Delhi, June 10: Superstar Salman Khan is set to begin filming on his upcoming film Sikandar from June 18, the makers said on Monday.

Salman will play the titular role in the movie, which will be directed by A R Murugadoss of Ghajini and Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty fame.

Set to be released in theatres on Eid 2025, the project will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It also features Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna.

According to the makers, the first shooting schedule will commence with an action scene to be shot at 33,000 feet above sea level aboard an aircraft featuring Salman.

While Salman’s last big-screen appearance was 2023’s Tiger 3, Rashmika was Animal which was released in the same year. (PTI)

