Trade experts predict` 50 crore opening for Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

Mumbai, March 29: Superstar Salman Khan’s new Eid release, action drama “Sikandar”, is expected to earn around ` 40 to 50 crore at the box office on the opening day, say trade experts.
“Sikandar”, directed by A R Murugadoss, is Salman’s first film in two years that is releasing on the festival of Eid. His last film was “Tiger 3”, which came out around Diwali in 2023.

Since the trailer dropped earlier this month, the buzz has been decent for the action movie, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna.

“With early estimates pointing to a ` 50 crore opening on Sunday and a strong box office run ahead, ‘Sikandar’ is all set to bring audiences together for an unforgettable cinematic experience,” Gautam Dutta, CEO-Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd, said in a statement.

Salman Khan’s films have become synonymous with Eid, turning the festival into a highly anticipated event for his fans.

Over the years, his Eid releases, including “Wanted”, “Dabangg”, “Bodyguard”, “Kick”, “Sultan”, and “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”, have consistently dominated the box office, drawing massive crowds to theatres.

However, his last Eid film — “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan” (2023) — did not live up to the hype, something that Salman hopes to break with “Sikandar”.

Mumbai-based exhibitor and distributor Rajesh Thadani said he is optimistic about a good opening for the movie.

“Salman’s film is releasing on Eid, and everyone looks forward to watching his movies in theatres during this holiday period. However, the collection on Sunday evening shows will drop because of Eid, but in the morning or afternoon, it will open well. The film should do a lifetime collection of ` 200 to 300 crore; not sure if it will ` 500 crores because it all depends on the content,” Thadani told PTI.

Vishek Chauhan, who has a theatre chain in Bihar, said the excitement among Khan’s fanbase will drive ticket sales significantly.

He is hopeful the film will mint ` 60 to 70 crores in the first two days of its release.

“The fan base of Salman Khan is excited about the film. It should get an opening of ` 25 to 30 crores, but it will not be that great because it is an Eid holiday, but on Monday, it will be ` 40 to 50 crores,” Chauhan told PTI. Chauhan pointed out that the response to “Sikandar’s” trailer has been more positive compared to Salman’s previous Eid release, “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan”. “The trailer is better received… My cinema is sold out,” he said, adding, they’ve retained the regular ticket prices of ` 200-250 for the film.

Ashish Saksena, COO – Cinemas, BookMyShow, said the advance bookings numbers of the platforms show a “strong traction across key markets”. (PTI)

