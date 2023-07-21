27 C
Sara Ali Khan pays obeisance at Amarnath cave shrine

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Srinagar, July 20 (PTI): Actor Sara Ali Khan undertook the Amarnath Yatra to pay obeisance at the holy cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, officials said on Thursday.
Sara, daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, undertook the yatra from the Baltal axis, they said.
On Wednesday, the 27-year-old actor visited the Sonamarg resort – on the way to Baltal in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district – and enjoyed the breathtaking views at the Thajwas glacier.
Sara clicked pictures with local children and also had tea at a temporary shelter. She later shared the photos of her visit on Instagram.
“When the soul is content and the hamstrings are sore. Bakri se phir bacchon se ki dosti. And then we had the chai I adore (sic),” she wrote in the caption. The officials said the “Zara Hatke Zara Bachke” actor also visited the Martand sun temple in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district before embarking on the yatra.

