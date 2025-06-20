IndiGo Flight to Chennai Diverted to Bengaluru Due to Low Fuel

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 20: An IndiGo flight from Guwahati to Chennai, operating under flight number 6E6764, was unexpectedly diverted to Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Wednesday evening. The decision to reroute the aircraft came after it had already entered Chennai airspace, with the crew reporting critically low fuel levels as the reason for the emergency diversion, according to flight data and airport sources.

The flight, which was scheduled to land in Chennai at 7:45 PM, had 168 passengers on board. Airline officials stated that passengers were kept informed throughout the incident. However, IndiGo has yet to release an official statement specifically addressing the diversion or the reported fuel issue.

This incident is the latest in a string of operational challenges faced by the airline. Just hours later, on Thursday morning, IndiGo flight 6E2006—en route from Delhi to Leh—had to return midair to Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a technical problem. The Airbus A320-251N aircraft, which had taken off at 6:30 AM, encountered operational constraints that made a safe landing in Leh impossible, prompting the return.

Additionally, on Wednesday, another IndiGo flight, 6E6313, operating from Delhi to Raipur, experienced a minor technical glitch that delayed the opening of the aircraft door after landing, causing inconvenience to disembarking passengers.