32.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 20, 2025
type here...

St. Francis De Sales Student Aadi Singha Selected as Youth Ambassador to the U.S.

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 20: St. Francis De Sales School student Aadi Singha has been chosen as a Youth Ambassador of India under the prominent Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (KL-YES) Program.

- Advertisement -

 Funded by the U.S. Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, this renowned program provides an opportunity for high school students to witness American education and culture first-hand.

Related Posts:

Aadi is one of just two Assam students picked for the fully sponsored KL-YES exchange program this year, so the accomplishment is a major milestone for both the state and the school. She will stay with a host family in America, go to an American high school, and engage in cultural exchange and leadership activities under the program.

To celebrate the achievement, the school hosted a press meet on campus, attended by Principal Rev. Fr. George Thomas, Academic Director Sangeeta Bharali Dutta, members of the media, and Aadi’s proud parents.

Speaking at the event, Rev. Fr. George Thomas applauded Aadi’s success, calling it a matter of great pride for the SFS community. “We are confident that Aadi will represent our school, Assam, and India with excellence,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Aadi also shared her excitement and gratitude, reflecting on the journey that led to her selection. “This opportunity means the world to me. I’m thankful to my teachers, mentors, and parents who believed in me every step of the way,” she said.

The programme ended with an interactive media session and vote of thanks by Krishna Medhi, Public Relations Officer of the school, who welcomed the role played by the press in bringing to the fore success stories of young leaders such as Aadi Singha.

View all stories
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Northeast

The Hills Times -
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light