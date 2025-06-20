St. Francis De Sales Student Aadi Singha Selected as Youth Ambassador to the U.S.

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 20: St. Francis De Sales School student Aadi Singha has been chosen as a Youth Ambassador of India under the prominent Kennedy-Lugar Youth Exchange and Study (KL-YES) Program.

Funded by the U.S. Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, this renowned program provides an opportunity for high school students to witness American education and culture first-hand.

Aadi is one of just two Assam students picked for the fully sponsored KL-YES exchange program this year, so the accomplishment is a major milestone for both the state and the school. She will stay with a host family in America, go to an American high school, and engage in cultural exchange and leadership activities under the program.

To celebrate the achievement, the school hosted a press meet on campus, attended by Principal Rev. Fr. George Thomas, Academic Director Sangeeta Bharali Dutta, members of the media, and Aadi’s proud parents.

Speaking at the event, Rev. Fr. George Thomas applauded Aadi’s success, calling it a matter of great pride for the SFS community. “We are confident that Aadi will represent our school, Assam, and India with excellence,” he said.

Aadi also shared her excitement and gratitude, reflecting on the journey that led to her selection. “This opportunity means the world to me. I’m thankful to my teachers, mentors, and parents who believed in me every step of the way,” she said.

The programme ended with an interactive media session and vote of thanks by Krishna Medhi, Public Relations Officer of the school, who welcomed the role played by the press in bringing to the fore success stories of young leaders such as Aadi Singha.