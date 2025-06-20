Crucial Hajo–Guwahati Road Turns Into Death Trap Amid Neglect and Waterlogging

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 20: The vital Hajo–Guwahati–Daulashal–Barpeta road, a major state highway connecting several towns and administrative zones in Assam, has deteriorated into a hazardous stretch due to massive potholes, broken surfaces, and prolonged neglect. Once a key transit route, the road is now riddled with craters and waterlogged patches, making it nearly impassable and raising serious concerns about the quality of infrastructure in what is touted as “Smart Assam.”

Despite the Assam government’s repeated claims of fast-tracked road development across urban and rural areas, the ground reality paints a starkly different picture—especially in Hajo, a religiously significant town and transit point. A particularly damaged stretch of nearly 200 meters near the Patani area in Hajo has remained in a state of disrepair for months. Multiple portions of the road have caved in, turning into large, pond-like potholes right in the middle of the thoroughfare.

Poor drainage infrastructure and a lack of proper stormwater outlets have led to consistent artificial flooding along the road, especially during monsoon season. The result is a perilous situation for daily commuters, pedestrians, and even emergency vehicles, all of whom struggle to navigate through submerged, broken surfaces. Locals have dubbed it a “man-made flood zone,” citing frequent vehicle breakdowns, accidents, and major disruptions to daily life.

The severity of the situation is compounded by the fact that this damaged stretch hosts several key government institutions, including the Hajo Police Station, Bishnuram Medhi First Referral Unit (FRU), the Public Works Department (PWD) office, the Block Development Office, Circle Office, Canara Bank, and the Block Elementary Education Office. Government employees and members of the public alike are forced to endure tremendous difficulty just to access essential services due to the road’s deteriorated state.

With no visible action from the authorities, residents have voiced strong demands for immediate intervention. They are calling for urgent construction of drainage systems and implementing proper water outflow mechanisms along the affected road. Locals have also urged authorities to prioritise repairs before the road becomes the site of a serious accident or public health crisis.