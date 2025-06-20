30.3 C
Guwahati
Friday, June 20, 2025
type here...

Crucial Hajo–Guwahati Road Turns Into Death Trap Amid Neglect and Waterlogging

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JUNE 20: The vital Hajo–Guwahati–Daulashal–Barpeta road, a major state highway connecting several towns and administrative zones in Assam, has deteriorated into a hazardous stretch due to massive potholes, broken surfaces, and prolonged neglect. Once a key transit route, the road is now riddled with craters and waterlogged patches, making it nearly impassable and raising serious concerns about the quality of infrastructure in what is touted as “Smart Assam.”

- Advertisement -

Despite the Assam government’s repeated claims of fast-tracked road development across urban and rural areas, the ground reality paints a starkly different picture—especially in Hajo, a religiously significant town and transit point. A particularly damaged stretch of nearly 200 meters near the Patani area in Hajo has remained in a state of disrepair for months. Multiple portions of the road have caved in, turning into large, pond-like potholes right in the middle of the thoroughfare.

Related Posts:

Poor drainage infrastructure and a lack of proper stormwater outlets have led to consistent artificial flooding along the road, especially during monsoon season. The result is a perilous situation for daily commuters, pedestrians, and even emergency vehicles, all of whom struggle to navigate through submerged, broken surfaces. Locals have dubbed it a “man-made flood zone,” citing frequent vehicle breakdowns, accidents, and major disruptions to daily life.

The severity of the situation is compounded by the fact that this damaged stretch hosts several key government institutions, including the Hajo Police Station, Bishnuram Medhi First Referral Unit (FRU), the Public Works Department (PWD) office, the Block Development Office, Circle Office, Canara Bank, and the Block Elementary Education Office. Government employees and members of the public alike are forced to endure tremendous difficulty just to access essential services due to the road’s deteriorated state.

With no visible action from the authorities, residents have voiced strong demands for immediate intervention. They are calling for urgent construction of drainage systems and implementing proper water outflow mechanisms along the affected road. Locals have also urged authorities to prioritise repairs before the road becomes the site of a serious accident or public health crisis.

View all stories
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light
10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

IMD Issues Heavy Rain and Thunderstorm Alert for Northeast

The Hills Times -
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon 8 Must-Visit Places in Tamil Nadu During the Monsoon Season 8 UNESCO Heritage Sites in India That Come Alive During the Monsoon 10 Healthy & Tasty Monsoon Snacks to Keep You Warm and Light