‘Sector 36’ will be important at any point in time: Vikrant Massey

Mumbai, Sept 7: Actor Vikrant Massey believes his latest “Sector 36” is a film that will always remain important to people due to the persistent and pervasive nature of crimes against women and children.

Based on true events, the crime thriller is directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and features Massey as a serial killer who targets children.

“This film is not just important right now. Unfortunately, it will be important at any point in time. I say this with a very heavy heart because of the world that we live in. If I can very briefly tell you about crimes against women and children, these are very pertinent issues that we are dealing with day in and day out,” Massey told PTI in an interview. His comments come against the backdrop of two cases that have shaken the nation — the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata, as well as the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls at a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra. Massey said though India has made great strides in other fields, there are still a lot of things that people of the country “need to work on collectively”. “We have reached the moon, we are one of the largest democracies. We are everywhere and an emerging superpower… As much as we want to entertain, we also want to sort of leave you with a thought, ‘Is this really the world that we want to live in? Is this the direction that we need to head into?’” the actor said.  (PTI)

