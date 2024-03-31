Senthil Venu’s ‘The Silent Prayer’ to premiere at Red Lorry Film Festival

Mumbai, March 30: “The Silent Prayer”, based on the 1984 riots in Coimbatore, is set to premiere on April 5 at the inaugural edition of the Red Lorry Film Festival.

The Hindi-Tamil language film is directed by Senthil Vinu, who previously helmed short movies such as “Happy Birthday Anna” and “The Roving Ambassador of Tamil”. Legendary Maestro Ilaiyaraaja has scored the music for the movie.

Starring Anam Kaur, Samarjit Singh and Amitjodeep Singh, “The Silent Prayer” is produced by Nisha Patial of Palampur Talkies.

Set in Coimbatore, the movie is portrayed through the lens of young Sikh siblings caught in the whirlwind of events far beyond their control, according to the makers.

It pays tribute to their unconquerable spirit, illustrating how, amidst the gravest of times, the purest light of humanity is often ignited by the youngest among us all, it added.

“I have some very disturbing memories from the riots of 1984 in Coimbatore. But as I travelled around India and the world, I discovered that the broader populace remained unaware of the riots that ravaged Coimbatore. Yet, amidst the ashes of destruction, I observed something remarkable – the resilience of the Sikh community,” Vinu said in a statement.

“Despite their establishments being reduced to ashes, they embarked on a journey of rebuilding from scratch, forging ahead with their lives. They harbored no animosity towards the city or its inhabitants, choosing instead to view the ordeal as a dark chapter in their past,” he added.

Patial said “The Silent Prayer”, which is the debut production of Palampur Talkies, reflects the banner’s commitment to telling stories that matter and are rooted.

“In an era captivated by the spectacles of global conflicts and the tragedies of war,” the producer said, adding, she is honoured to have the legendary Ilaiyaraaja compose the music for the movie.

The Red Lorry Film Festival, which will be held from April 5 to 7 at Maison Inox and Madison PVR at the BKC here, will present a slate of over 100 titles, including movies and TV series in different languages such as English, French, Spanish, German, Turkish, and Russian.

The festival is curated by BookMyShow, India’s leading entertainment destination. (PTI)