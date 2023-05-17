Shah Rukh Khan reveals ‘Mannat’ was Gauri Khan’s first project as interior designer

Mumbai, May 16 (PTI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday said ‘Mannat’, his landmark sea-facing bungalow in suburban Bandra here, was his wife Gauri Khan’s first project as an interior designer.

The “Pathaan” star said before he and Gauri Khan bought ‘Mannat’, they used to live at his director friend’s house which was next to Taj Lands End, the five-star hotel. When the couple, now married for over 30 years, gathered some money, Shah Rukh Khan said they decided to buy a house, which went on to become ‘Mannat’. “We managed to buy (‘Mannat’). But, then we didn’t have the money to furnish it. We called one designer, and the lunch that he served us was telling us how he would design this house. It was way more than the salary I used to earn in a month. So, we thought now that ‘We have bought it, how do we do this house?’ “Then I said, ‘Gauri, you have artistic talent. Why don’t you become the designer of the house?’ ‘Mannat’ started like that. The money that we earned over the years… We kept on buying small things. Once we had little money, we bought leather fur sofas… And all the small things we used to buy,” Shah Rukh Khan told reporters here.

