Shah Rukh visits Shirdi Saibaba temple with daughter Suhana

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, Dec 14 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday visited the Shri Saibaba Samadhi Temple in Shirdi along with daughter, actor Suhana Khan.

The 58-year-old star’s visit to the famous temple, located at Shirdi town in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra, came two days after he paid obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu’s Reasi district.

His manager Pooja Dadlani accompanied Shah Rukh and Suhana as they made their way into the temple surrounded by police and security personnel.

The actor is looking forward to the release of “Dunki”, his third and last film of 2023 following back-to-back action blockbusters “Pathaan” and “Jawan”.

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, “Dunki” is a comedy drama based on an illegal immigration technique ‘donkey flight’. It will hit the screens on December 21.

Suhana, 23, recently made her acting debut with the Netflix film “The Archies”.

