Shekhar Kapur to serve as international competition jury head for IFFI 54

New Delhi, Nov 1: Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will be the jury head for the international competition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023 in Goa next month.

The five-member jury also includes cinematographer Jose Luis Alcaine, producers Jerome Paillard, Catherine Dussart and Helen Leake, said a press release.

“The International Jury will select the winner of the coveted best film award which includes the Golden Peacock, Rs 40 lakh monetary component and certificates for the director and producer.

“Apart from the best film, the jury will also determine winners in the best director, best actor (male), best actor (female) and special jury prize categories,” it added.

The international jury will also pick the winner for the festival’s best

debut feature film of a director award that will see 7 first-time filmmakers compete for the coveted Silver Peacock, Rs 10 lakh and a certificate.

Kapur is best known for directing classics such as “Masoom” and “Mr India”. He successfully branched out to Hollywood with the Oscar-nominated period drama “Elizabeth”, “The Four Feathers” and “Elizabeth: The Golden Age”.

For the current edition of the IFFI, which will run from November 20 to 28, the organisers have received “a record breaking 2926 entries from 105 countries”.

Last year, the festival had run into a major controversy after Nadav Lapid, the jury head of international competition, had criticised filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s “The Kashmir Files” as “vulgar” and a “propaganda”. (PTI)