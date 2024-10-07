30.8 C
Shraddha Kapoor stunsas showstopper for SwapnaAnumolu’s ‘Resonance2024/25’ showcase

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Oct 6: “Stree 2” star Shraddha Kapoor became the muse for designer Swapna Anumolu’s latest showcase at the Belgian Embassy.
Anumolu, the founder of the Hyderabad-based label Mishru, presented “Resonance 2024/25”, a couture and bridal collection for women and men, on Saturday evening.
Located in the heart of Chanakyapuri, the Belgian Embassy, known for its architectural brilliance and seamlessly blending manmade structures with nature, served as the perfect backdrop for the designer’s fashion show. The event explored the theme of nature reclaiming urban spaces, balanced innovation and tradition. Each outfit featured a mix of 3D embroidery, vintage-inspired Parsi-Sujini techniques, and intricate jaals. The women’s collection included a variety of ensembles such as traditional lehengas, bridal saris, coordinated sets, and fishtail dresses. For men, the clothing line offered Indo-western outfits, sherwanis, and classic kurta-pajamas. “Resonance 2024/25” featured a dynamic colour palette, ranging from deep sapphires and rubies to pastel ombres and earthy blacks.
Kapoor, currently basking in the success of “Stree 2”, walked the ramp in a hand-embroidered lehenga with colour-shifting duo-tone embroidery, delicately adorned with French knots and hand-embellished floral motifs. (PTI)

