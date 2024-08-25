33 C
Something special coming your way: Aparshakti on brother Ayushmann joining Maddock Films universe

New Delhi, Aug 24: Stree 2 star Aparshakti Khurana says he and his elder brother-actor Ayushmann Khurrana were waiting to collaborate on a film for a long time and the upcoming project from Maddock Films’ successful horror comedy universe is the perfect opportunity.
While the actor reprised his role of Bittu in Stree 2 recently, Ayushmann is reportedly set to play a vampire in Thama, previously titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar. Both movies are part of producer Dinesh Vijan’s ambitious film franchise, which also boasts of Bhediya and Munjya.
“We had been waiting for so long to work with each other in something that’s good and what can be better than a world which has been created? “Something that has never happened in Indian filmmaking where there’s this world in which so many great characters will come together and will stay in people’s hearts. There’s something very special coming your way very soon,” Aparshakti told PTI. The Jubilee star said Ayushmann’s casting in the horror comedy universe was coincidental. “We didn’t go up to the producers asking them to take us together in a film… We had finished shooting for Stree 2 and this new film came to him after that.”
“So, all these characters will meet up, and when that happens will we be shown as brothers or not, what will happen, there are many questions,” he teased.
Aparshakti, who will next be seen in the ZEE5 spy drama Berlin, also said he is in talks about reuniting with his Jubilee director Vikramaditya Motwane on a few projects. (PTI)

