Friday, December 13, 2024
Ayushmann Khurrana starts shooting for ‘Thama’

New Delhi, Dec 12: Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has started shooting for “Thama”, the latest chapter in Maddock Films’ horror comedy universe.

Khurrana, who will be essaying the role of a vampire in the movie, shared the news in a post on his Instagram on Wednesday evening. The actor posted a screenshot of a message he received from Maddock Films head Dinesh Vijan.

“#Thama Day one,” the actor said.

Vijan, who conceptualised the horror comedy universe, which also includes “Stree” films as well as “Bhediya” and “Munjya”, welcomed Khurrana in the franchise.  

“Dear Ayushmann, It’s fang-tastic to have you on board Maddock’s horror comedy universe. Who better than Ayushmann’ to play the ‘un-dead ‘THAMA’? We believe this is a role you will love to sink your teeth into! Best Wishes, DV,” read the message.

Actors Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui will also feature in the movie, which will be directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, who helmed “Munjya”.

“Thama” will be released in theatres on Diwali 2025.

Niren Bhatt, the writer of Maddock’s most recent hit “Stree 2”, has penned “Thama” along with Suresh Mathew and Arun Fulara.

Amar Kaushik, the director of “Stree 2”, will produce the movie along with Vijan. (PTI)

