Sooraj Barjatya’s son Avnish to make directorial debut with ‘Dono’

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Mumbai, July 20 (PTI): Avnish Barjatya, son of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, is set to make his directorial debut with feature film “Dono”, the makers announced Thursday.
Backed by Sooraj Barjatya’s family banner Rajshri Productions, the upcoming film is a love story described as a throwback to “Maine Pyar Kiya”.
In a media statement, Rajshri Productions said “Dono” will be headlined by two newcomers. “Marking its 75th year in the Hindi film industry, Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd forwards its legacy of wholesome family entertainment and brings back romance in its purest form, by announcing their 59th film, a love story ‘Dono’, directed by Rajshri’s next generation director – Avnish S Barjatya,” the makers said in the statement.
“A promise of a debutant director presenting two new faces in a fresh love story is a nostalgic throwback to Salman Khan and Bhagyashree’s debut film – ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989), which was directed by the-then debutant director – Sooraj R Barjatya,” the banner further stated.
The teaser of the film will be unveiled on July 25, they said.
“Dono” is produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, late Rajkumar Barjatya, Ajit Kumar Barjatya, and Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.

