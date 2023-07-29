South films rule India now: Tamil film director Vasanthabalan

Bengaluru, July 28 (PTI): “More than Bollywood, it is south films that rule India now,” says Tamil film director G Vasanthabalan, whose ‘Aneethi’ is being described as his “darkest” film yet. An industry veteran, who made his foray into movies as one of the many assistant directors of S Shankar’s blockbuster “Gentleman” in 1993, Vasanthabalan says OTT platforms have been a gamechanger in this regard.

“The good thing is with all the available opportunities today, when you are convinced, you don’t have to worry anymore. Theatre release is not the only way out these days, there are plenty of formats offering good business opportunities,” he says, adding that these have given the creators a freehand in exploring genres and formats that were otherwise considered risky.

“Also, of course, blockbuster films like ‘Kantara’, ‘KGF’ and ‘RRR’ too have helped the south film industry in reaching that place,” adds Vasanthabalan. Vasanthabalan says his latest film, which released on July 21, is more of a psychological thriller. Although true to his credentials, he explores the social injustices and inequalities in this film as well, but unlike his earlier films, “Aneethi” gets a tad too violent.

The veteran director says it is because he has explored the neo-noir genre.

“In ‘Aneethi’, I tell the story of this man who happens to be a food delivery guy.”

