‘Stree 2’ continues blockbuster runat box office, crosses ` 100 cr mark

New Delhi, Aug 17: “Stree 2”, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, has crossed ` 100 crore mark at the domestic box office, the makers announced on Saturday.

The Amar Kaushik-directorial, a sequel to the 2018 hit “Stree”, was released in theatres across the country on August 15 on Independence Day, earning ` 76.5 crore gross on its opening day. In a post on Instagram, producer Dinesh Vijan’s banner Maddock Films shared a poster that stated the film has earned ` 118 crore gross in two days. The movie’s net collection in India so far is ` 100.1 crore.

“Unstoppable Entertainer! ‘Stree 2’ smashes into the 100 CR club on Day 2. Thank you, audience, for making #Stree2 a historic phenomenon!” the company wrote in the caption.

Co-starring Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana, “Stree” was one of the most commercially-successful and critically-acclaimed films of 2018.

In the sequel, the main characters, who successfully solved the mystery of the female ghost in the first film, battle a new terror in the form of a ghost who only has a head, aptly called Sarkata. The “Stree” franchise is part of Vijan’s horror comedy universe that also includes titles like “Bhediya” and “Munjya”. (PTI)

