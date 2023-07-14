Surviving the Jungle: Conquering Fear on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 13: India’s most awaited stunt-based reality show, Maruti Suzuki presents ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, and returns on COLORS with an exciting jungle-themed season. Rohit Shetty will test the courage of 14 daredevil contestants with never-seen-before stunts in the wilderness of Cape Town, South Africa.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 pushes the boundaries of danger and challenges the contestants to confront their deepest fears. In the heart of the untamed jungle, the contestants will face a series of mind-boggling stunts designed to test their physical and mental prowess. From heights and water to darkness and creepy crawlies, the show promises to deliver an adrenaline-fueled spectacle that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

The show brings together a diverse group of contestants from different vocations, all ready to battle their fears head-on. From seasoned actors to musicians and models, each contestant brings their unique skills and personalities to the competition. Some of the notable contestants include Rohit Bose Roy, Daisy Shah, Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam, Anjali Anand, Nyrraa M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Aishwarya Sharma, Arjit Taneja, Sheezan M. Khan, Dino James, Rashmeet Kaur, and Soundous Moufakir.

‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ promises to be a rollercoaster ride of thrill, adventure, and self-discovery. With the breathtaking jungle setting, heart-stopping stunts, and the presence of Rohit Shetty as the action guru, the show is all set to entertain and captivate audiences. Prepare to witness the contestants battling their fears, overcoming obstacles, and pushing their limits to emerge as the ultimate ‘Khiladi.’ Don’t miss the premiere on July 15, only on COLORS.

