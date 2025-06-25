‘Tanvi: The Great’ my salute to every child who dares to dream: Anupam Kher

HOUSTON, June 24: Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who returned to direction after a gap of 23 years, described his new film “Tanvi: The Great” as his salute to every child who dares to dream big.

The movie, which the actor-filmmaker promoted at Cannes market and recently screened at the New York India Film Festival, screened the film in theatres across Texas where it received standing ovation in Houston and Austin. The film follows Tanvi Raina, a young autistic girl who embarks on her late father’s unfinished mission at the world’s highest battlefield.

Kher, who last directed “Om Jai Jagdish” in 2002, described new film as “one of the most important” of his four-decade career.

“Tanvi is not just a character—she is a movement. This film is my salute to every child who dares to dream differently. It is not about disability—it is about unshakable courage and quiet power,” he told PTI in an interview.

“There were moments while making this film where I had to stop and cry. Tanvi’s courage made us all better people,” he added.

Shubhangi Dutt, who made her debut with the film, said she has imbibed a lot of qualities from her character.

“I didn’t just play her—I became her,” she said. “Tanvi taught me that silence is not emptiness. It is strength in its purest, most dignified form.” The film’s emotional depth is heightened by Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty’s immersive sound design and M.M. Keeravaani’s evocative score.

“This film doesn’t just move you—it transforms you. I’ve never seen a portrayal of autism so dignified and human. ‘Tanvi the Great’ deserves every global award—but more importantly, it must be seen by every parent, teacher, and policymaker in India,” Anil Kachru, a Houston viewer said at the premier.

The Houston premiere at Regal Edwards Greenway was organized by Rajinder Singh Pahl, a longtime advocate for Indian cinema in the US, who said, “We knew this film would touch hearts, but none of us were prepared for the wave of emotion it unleashed.” Earlier in Austin, the film was screened at Galaxy Theatres in an event hosted by Hindu Charities for America (HC4A). Board President Alok Singh called it “a celebration of courage and community,” praising the film’s message of inclusion and empowerment.

The film made its U.S. debut at the New York Indian Film Festival on June 19, where a packed house—including Robert De Niro—responded with a standing ovation. “This movie is touching a chord with people through truth, compassion, and kindness,” Kher later posted. “It is making people believe in goodness again.” Featuring a stellar ensemble—Iain Glen, Jackie Shroff, Boman Irani, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nasser – “Tanvi the Great” releases worldwide on July 18. (PTI)