‘The great Indian Kitchen’ led to more opportunities in Hindi cinema: Nimisha Sajayan

MUMBAI, Feb 21: Malayalam cinema star Nimisha Sajayan says the critical appreciation for her 2021 role in “The great Indian kitchen” helped her reach a wider audience and led to work opportunities in the Hindi movie industry. The Malayalam-Language film, directed by Jeo Baby, became one of the most lauded films during Covid. The movie revolved around how women are stifled in their marriages and are often tied to thankless and backbreaking household chores.

Sajayan played the role of a woman who starts to resist her oppression and learns to seek freedom. “It (the film) led to more opportunities from the north. Earlier, my work was limited to south audiences, but now it has extended to the north state as well,” Sajayan told PTI in an interview.

The 27-year-old actor, who will be seen playing a forest officer in Richie Mehta’s Prime Video series “Poacher”, has been praised for her acting in the series by executive producer Alia Bhatt.

Sajayan’s other significant roles are in movies such as “Oru Kuprasidha Payyan”, “Chola”, “Nayattu”, “Malik” and “Chithha”. Based on true events, the multilingual series unravels the illegal ivory trade in India from the lens of forest officials and wildlife warriors. In order to get into the skin of the character, Sajayan said she met a forest officer from Kerala to understand her character. (PTI)

