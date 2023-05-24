There has been struggle to break through: ‘Scoop’ actor Karishma Tanna on her TV background

New Delhi, May 23 (PTI): After over two decades of being “stereotyped as a TV actor”, Karishma Tanna says there is a sense of pride in playing the lead role in “Scoop”, the Hansal Mehta-directed series which will see her transform into a layered character of a journalist. Tanna said the moment she found out that she had bagged the role of Jagruti Pathak, a star crime reporter at a Mumbai newspaper who makes headlines after she is accused of her rival’s murder in the upcoming series, she was overcome with emotion. “I couldn’t believe I bagged this because coming from TV background there have been struggles in my life to break through. Clearly, Hansal sir must have loved my audition for me to get this role. There was a sense of pride, that I was carrying this entire show on my shoulders. There was a sense of responsibility,” Tanna, 39, told PTI in an interview here. Netflix India’s “Scoop” marks Tanna’s first project as a protagonist. She made her acting debut with the popular soap opera “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi” in which she played the effervescent Indu, one of the second generation members of the Virani family. “Naagin 3”, Rajkumari Hirani’s film “Sanju”, and “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10” on which she emerged winner include her other credits. “In so many years of my career, I’ve never done such a meaty role. I don’t know much about journalism, so it was a very challenging role for me. In the entire process, I thought I would learn a lot. When I bagged this role, I was overwhelmed,” she said.

An actor is an actor, she said, underlining the bias against people who come from television. “The struggle for TV actors to get into OTT or films is a big thing, but why?” she asked. “It is unfortunate when a TV actor is stereotyped… An actor can mould (themselves) in any character you give them. Film actors also work on their characters. I often hear, ‘This actor is working so hard.’ “I feel you give the same role to a TV actor they will do the same hard work because they’re getting the same kind of platform. So, every actor is a hardworking actor. It’s just about the chances we get which is kind of low,” the Mumbai-born actor added.

“Scoop”, set to premiere on Netflix on June 2, is inspired by former journalist Jigna Vora’s biographical book “Behind the Bars In Byculla: My Days in Prison”. The series is co-created by Mehta and Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul, the scriptwriter of “Thappad”.

Working on the show was a learning experience for Tanna, who further researched to prepare for the role after receiving the script from Mehta, known for “Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story” and films such as “Shahid” and “Aligarh”.

