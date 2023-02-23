25 C
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Tiger Shroff’s ‘Ganapath’ part one to release on Oct 20

Updated:
Mumbai, Feb 22 (PTI): Bollywood star Tiger Shroff on Wednesday announced that his upcoming feature film “Ganapath” will arrive in theatres during Dusshera, in October.

Touted as a India’s first dystopian action thriller, the film is directed by “Queen” helmer Vikas Bahl.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Shroff shared the release date of the part one of his much-anticipated film with a teaser video.

“Unleashing the magnanimous entertainer #Ganapathon20thOctober 2023! In cinemas this Dusshera,” the 32-year-old actor captioned the post.

The film also features legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in an important character and Kriti Sanon, who has earlier worked with Shroff on 2014 hit “Heropanti”.

“Ganapath”, produced by Bahl, Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, will release in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that’s what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can’t wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of Ganapath.

“As always, it’s been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and Ganapath will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling,” producer Jackky Bhagnani said.

