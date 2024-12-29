13 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 29, 2024
Tim Allen says 'Toy Story 5' has a 'really clever story'

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Los Angeles, Dec 28 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Tim Allen says the upcoming fifth chapter of the “Toy Story” franchise has a “clever story” and he recently completed recording his first session for the movie.

Allen, known for voicing the fan-favourite character of Buzz Lightyear in the animated franchise, said he is confident that “Toy Story 5” will be another successful entry.

“I just did the first five-hour session for Buzz, probably a week ago. It’s really, really weird to get back in it. I can’t tell you anything,” the 71-year-old actor told Collider during an interview.

“It’s a very, very clever story. I don’t really believe it’s about the money. I’m sure they want it to be a success, but that’s not why they did it. Had they not come up with a brilliant script, they wouldn’t have done it and they wouldn’t have called me and Tom (Hanks). It’s really clever,” he added.

Allen has been a part of the franchise since the 1995 movie “Toy Story”, which revolved around a diverse group of toys, led by Sheriff Woody, a classic cowboy doll, and Buzz Lightyear, a futuristic spaceman action figure.

Veteran actor Tom Hanks voices Woody in the movie series, which also includes “Toy Story 2” (1999), “Toy Story 3” (2010), “Toy Story 4” (2019), and the 2022 spin-off film “Lightyear”.
Allen said voicing Buzz Lightyear has been nothing short of a blessing for him.

“It’s gonna be fun. I think we’re a year out. I’ve gotten up to the third act. We’ll do the third act. And then, we’ll go back and clean it. And then, I’ll do it about five more times. It’s a really good story, guys. It’s really good,” he added.

Produced by Pixar Animation Studios for Disney, “Toy Story 5” is written and directed by Andrew Stanton, who worked as a writer on the previous four films.

The film will be released in US theatres on June 19, 2026.

The Hills Times
