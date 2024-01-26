22 C
Guwahati
Friday, January 26, 2024
type here...

Tom Hollander says he once received seven-figure bonus for ‘Avengers’ in place of Tom Holland

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Los Angeles, Jan 25: Actor Tom Hollander says he once mistakenly received Tom Holland’s seven-figure bonus paycheck for Marvel Studios’ superhero film ”Avengers” Hollander, known for starring roles in ”Pride and Prejudice” and ”The White Lotus”, revealed the pay error on ”Late Night with Seth Meyers” on Wednesday, adding that people often confuse the two actors due to their similar sounding names.

One day, Hollander said, he found a message in his mailbox containing a pay slip, intended for ”Spider-Man” star Holland, labelled as the first tranche of a box office bonus for one of ”The Avengers” films.

- Advertisement -

”It was an astonishing amount of money. It was not his salary. It was his first box office bonus. Not the whole box office bonus, the first one. And it was more money than I’d ever (seen). It was a seven-figure sum,” the actor told Meyers.

Hollander also said he had received the email right after he hosted a BBC show for which he earned a sum of USD 30,000 to do.

”My feeling of smugness disappeared very quickly,” he added.

The actor also said he was sometimes introduced to ”excited, then confused, then disappointed children” who probably thought they were meeting Spider-Man.

- Advertisement -

Hollander currently stars in FX’s anthology ”Feud: Capote Vs The Swans”, in which he plays writer Truman Capote. (PTI)

“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan
Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Netflix sets January 26 release for ‘Animal’

The Hills Times - 0
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950” Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India Most Beautiful Places In India To Witness Snowfall In February Evidence Supporting the Historical Validity of Ramayan Architectural Marvel: Unveiling the Splendors of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir