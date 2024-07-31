27 C
Robert Downey Jr’s return to MCU will cost Marvel a fortune: report

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Los Angeles, July 30: Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr’s return to Marvel Cinematic Universe, albeit in a villainous avatar, will cost Marvel Studios a fortune.

Downey, who kickstarted the money-spinning behemoth that MCU became with his turn as Iron Man, is returning to the franchise, Marvel chief Kevin Feige recently announced at the San Diego Comic-Con.

However, the actor, who wrapped up the story of Iron Man with a perfect ending in “Avengers: Endgame”, will not reprise the character but play the villain Victor Von Doom, or Doctor Doom, in two upcoming “Avengers” movies.

The upcoming movies, titled “Avengers: Doomsday” and “Avengers: Secret Wars”, will be directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are also returning to the franchise after “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame”.

Sources told American news outlet Variety that Marvel is spending USD 80 million or over ₹669 crore for Anthony and Joe Russo to direct the two new movies.

The studio will spend a “significantly more” amount for Downey to bring alive the villain Doctor Doom in the two tentpoles.

According to the outlet, the Russos’ deal does not include back-end compensation, but it does contain performance escalators that kick in at the USD 750 million and USD 1 billion thresholds.
In a departure from the earlier scheme of things, the brothers will also produce the two films via their AGBO banner. Marvel typically doesn’t work with outside producers, preferring to keep the team in house.

As for Downey Jr, whose star power just got a boost with a maiden Oscar trophy for “Oppenheimer”, the studio has agreed to a deal that comes with perks like private jet travel, dedicated security and a whole “trailer encampment”.

The two “Avengers” films will begin shooting in London beginning in the second quarter of 2025.
“Avengers: Doomsday” will be released worldwide in May 2026 as part of the MCU’s Phase 6, followed by “Avengers: Secret Wars” in May 2027.

Discover 8 Stunning Canyons in India
10 Herbs and Plants to Naturally Repel Mosquitoes
8 Light And Healthy South-Indian Meals Under 100 Calories
Top 9 Stunning Destinations In Saudi Arabia
10 Best Places In India For Birdwatchers
