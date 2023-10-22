Tovino Thomas’s next film ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ to release in December

Mumbai, Oct 21: Malayalam movie “Anweshippin Kandethum”, starring actor Tovino Thomas in the lead, will be released in theatres in December, the makers have announced.

The investigative-thriller is directed by first-time filmmaker Darwin Kuriakose. The film revolves around two major crimes that shook Kerala and the subsequent inquiry into the cases by a cop, portrayed by Thomas.

Thomas, best known for “2018” and “Minnal Murali”, said “Anweshippin Kandethum” has many moments which will entertain the audience. “I was fortunate enough to play a cop’s role in the past and be a part of some investigative thrillers but ‘Anweshippin Kandethum’ and its protagonist are entirely different. Though based on a real crime investigation, the script is crafted to offer many edge-of-the-seat moments and maintain suspenseful elements throughout,” the actor said in a statement. Thomas’ recent release “2018” was selected as India’s official entry for the 2024 Academy Awards in September. Kuriakose said that as audiences today are exposed to diverse global content, filmmakers will have to think unconventionally to meet their expectations. “We need to take thrillers to unexplored terrains and unexpected places, and the script penned by Jinu V Abraham has all those ingredients,” he said. (PTI)