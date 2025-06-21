34.5 C
Guwahati
Saturday, June 21, 2025
Varun Dhawan celebrates 10 years of ‘ABCD 2’: So many memories

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, June 20: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan walked down memory lane as he shared a throwback video from the sets of his film “ABCD 2”, marking the film’s 10th anniversary.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also featured Shraddha Kapoor, and released on June 19, 2015.

Dhawan posted a video on his Instagram handle on Friday morning, featuring the bts (behind-the-scenes) of the film’s wrap party.

“10 years of #abcd2. #bts of the wrap party of #abcd2. So many memories so much energy and just the most awesome people to work with. I remember this wrap party so well with all of us Just dancing on Hindi masala songs,” he captioned the post.

The film was the second installment in the “ABCD” franchise after the first release in 2013, which starred Prabhu Deva, Ganesh Acharya, Kay Kay Menon, alongside dancers Salman Yusuff Khan, Dharmesh Yelande, Lauren Gottlieb, Bhavna Khanduja, Punit Pathak and others.

Prabhu Deva, Gottlieb, Juyal, Pathak and Yelande returned for the second installment.

Dhawan will next feature alongside Janhvi Kapoor in “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, from Shashank Khaitan. The film is slated to hit the big screen on September 12.

