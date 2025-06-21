‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ a word-of-mouth film, will appeal to family audiences: trade experts

MUMBAI, June 20: The buzz is not like any other Aamir Khan film, which usually takes a big opening, said trade expert Taran Adarsh.

“It is a word-of-mouth film. If the audience reacts well on day one, then the film will have good numbers in the coming days. As of now, it looks like a single-digit opening for the movie,” Adarsh told PTI.

- Advertisement -

Distributor-exhibitor Akshay Rathi, who owns theatres in Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh, said the movie will appeal to urban audiences more.

“The buzz around the film is good because Aamir Khan is one of the true-blue superstars that we’ve in our country. This film seems to be an urban film, and it will appeal largely to the urban multiplex audience… I don’t think it’s a film that will chase a ballistic opening,” Rathi told PTI.

“Dependence on superstars for box office numbers ceases to exist, and we’ve seen that with films like ‘Stree 2’, ‘Chhaava’. However, given the subject and the appeal of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, it can become a dark horse and keep running for a long time,” he said.

“Sitaare Zameen Par” is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film “Campeones”, and its success led to the Hollywood adaptation titled “Champions”, with Woody Harrelson in the lead role.

Raj Bansal, a prominent film distributor and director of Entertainment Paradise in Jaipur, said that since most people have not seen the original film, this could work to the advantage of Khan.

- Advertisement -

“The film is a remake, but 90 per cent of the people have not watched the original film. So, there is a curiosity to watch the film. It is not a regular mass cinema film. It is meant for the family-class audience,” Bansal told PTI.

Khan’s decision to prioritise theatrical release over immediate OTT availability has also been a topic of discussion among industry veterans.

Bansal applauded Khan’s decision and said this move will lure the audience to theatres.

“The film will be a game-changer for Indian cinema because Aamir Khan has decided not to release the film on OTT. I’ve been an advocate of the same thing because the audience is aware that the film will be available on OTT after a few weeks, hence they don’t come to the theatre to watch it,” he said.

In addition to Aamir, the movie stars Genelia Deshmukh and ten newcomers, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar, all of whom are specially-abled.

Directed by RS Prasanna, “Sitaare Zameen Par” is set to release on Friday.