Athleisure is here to stay: Malaika Arora

Mumbai, March 29: Model-actor Malaika Arora says athleisure is a “huge business” in India and it is here to stay.

The model, also known for popular dance numbers “Chaiyya Chaiyya”, “Kaal Dhamaal” and “Munni Badnam Hui”, walked the ramp for designer Namrata Joshipura’s athleisure collection on the third day of the Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI here.

Arora walked to the beats of rapper Hanumankind’s latest song “Run It Up” in a blingy black onesie with a jacket. She completed her look with a sleek ponytail and black pencil heels.

“Athleisure is a huge business. I’m somebody who truly stands for athleisure. I propagate it, I wear it, I’m all for it… Athleisure is here to stay,” Arora told PTI during the post-show press conference on Friday evening.

Athleisure is casual, comfortable clothing designed to be suitable both for exercise and everyday wear.

Arora’s Instagram bio reads: “A wanderer in the world of fitness, fashion and food.”

When asked which of the three Fs — fitness, fashion and food — was most important to her, she said: “They are my three favourite Fs… How can I live without any one of them? I need food, fitness, and fashion in my life.”

Even after walking the ramp for so many years, Arora said she still feels nervous.

“Nervousness never goes away,” she added.

Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI will come to a close on Sunday. (PTI)