Trisha Krishnan starts shooting for ‘Identity’ with Tovino Thomas

Kochi, Dec 24: “Leo” star Trisha Krishnan has joined aTovino Thomas on the set of the Malayalam film “Identity”. The upcoming movie is directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, who previously collaborated on 2020’s “Forensic” also starring Thomas.

Trisha shared the update on her X page on Saturday along with a behind-the-scenes video from the set.

“Mighty kicked about this one #Identity,” she captioned her post.

Thomas, known for films such as “2018”, “Minnal Murali”, and “Ennu Ninte Moideen”, welcomed Trisha on the project.

“Delighted to welcome the ever charming @trishakrishnan into the gripping world of ‘IDENTITY’. An @akhilpaul_ @anaskhan_offcl movie!

“Finishing up a gritty action set piece together right now and eagerly waiting to get into the sets for more intense shoots!

Keep those fingers crossed, guys,” he wrote on Instagram. Also starring Vinay Rai, “Identity” is produced by Raju Malliath and Century Kochumon. (PTI)

