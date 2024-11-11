27 C
Monday, November 11, 2024
Veteran Tamil actor ‘Delhi’ Ganesh dies

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Chennai, Nov 10: Noted Tamil actor ‘Delhi’ Ganesh, who essayed a spectacular variety of memorable roles in over 400 films, passed away late Saturday night at his residence here following a brief illness, his family said.

He was 80 years old. The actor’s son, Maha Delhi Ganesh, told reporters that his father had age-related ailments and that he was under treatment. “Last night when we tried to give him a tablet, he did not respond. A doctor confirmed that he was dead,” he said. Another family member said Ganesh died in his sleep at his Ramapuram residence.  In a statement, the family said Delhi Ganesh passed away at 11 pm on November 9. Film celebrities condoled his death. A native of Tirunelveli, Ganesh’s acting career began in the 1960’s when he performed small roles in dramas in Delhi, where he served the IAF for a decade in a civilian post.

Later, when he shifted to Chennai after resigning his IAF job, he joined actor ‘Kathadi’ Ramamoorthy’s troupe and acted in dramas including ‘Dowry Kalyanam.’ When legendary director K Balachander made a film (1977) based on the play ‘Pattinaprevasam,’ Ganesh got his first opportunity in the tinsel world and he reprised his role in the movie.

There was no looking back since then and his filmography is impressive with main roles in films of top stars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Vijayakanth. Ganesh’s role as a loyal staff of gangster Velu Naicker, a character made immortal by Haasan’s brilliant performance in the Mani Ratnam-directed Nayakan (1987), lent weight to the caring persona of the protagonist. (PTI)

