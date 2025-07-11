28.7 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 11, 2025
type here...

Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s documentary ‘Zero Se Restart’ premieres on Prime Video

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, July 10: Streaming platform Prime Video on Wednesday announced the premiere of “Zero Se Restart”, a behind-the-scenes documentary on the making of the acclaimed film “12th Fail”, directed and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

Edited and directed by Jaskunwar Singh Kohli, the documentary is produced under the banner of Vinod Chopra Films and is now streaming in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide on Prime Video, a press release said. “Zero Se Restart” takes viewers deep into the filmmaking process, offering a candid look at the emotional and creative journey behind “12th Fail”, which featured Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankr in the lead roles and emerged as a box office success in October 2023. The movie was based on author Anurag Pathak’s bestselling novel that chronicled the journey of IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS officer Shraddha Joshi. The documentary highlights the challenges, triumphs, and the intense commitment of the cast and crew as they brought the inspiring story to life.

- Advertisement -

“’Zero Se Restart’ may initially seem like a behind-the-scenes documentary – and it certainly is. But when viewed, I hope a more powerful story emerges. I had little idea how to film ’12th Fail’ when I started — and yet, here it is,” said Chopra.

Related Posts:

“A celebration of courage embedded in all artistic processes. It’s a perfect example that grit, grace and growth all come when you allow yourself to restart,” he added.

Director Jaskunwar Singh Kohli said the documentary was culled from over 18,000 minutes of raw footage shot over three years.

“For any aspiring filmmakers out there, ‘Zero Se Restart’ is a treat — a one-stop destination to learn from the hilarious and brilliant VVC himself. I’m thrilled that now, thanks to Prime Video, we can finally share it with the world,” Kohli said. (PTI)

10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India
8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

11 July, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Best Monsoon Destinations In South India For A Rain-Soaked Getaway 10 Health Benefits Of Eating Paani Puri During The Monsoon Adventure Awaits: 10 Incredible Forests In India You Must Explore At Least Once Top 5 Must-See Scenic Road Trips Near Shillong This Monsoon Season 8 Unmissable Eco-Tourism Destinations in India