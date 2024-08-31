30 C
Saturday, August 31, 2024
VijaySethupathi’s ‘Viduthalai Part 2’ to come out in December

Mumbai, Aug 30: The second part of “Viduthalai”, directed by critically-acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran, will be released in theatres across the country on December 20, the makers have announced. RS Infotainment as well as the film’s lead star cast — Vijay Sethupathi and Soori — shared the news on their social media handles on Thursday evening.
“We are excited to announce that Viduthalai Part 2 is coming to theatres worldwide on December 20. Get ready for the next chapter! Directed by #VetriMaaran
#ViduthalaiPart2FromDec20,” the studio posted.
The first part of the Tamil-language drama was released in March 2023 to rave reviews from the critics. Set in 1987 in Tamil Nadu, “Viduthalai” follows the police crackdown on The People’s Army, an armed anti-government outfit, that poses a big threat to the stability of the government in the region.
It follows Kumaresan (Soori), a new police recruit, who feels conflicted by the actions of police. Sethupathi stars as Perumal “Vaathiyaar”, the leader of an extremist group called Makkal Padai. Vetrimaaran is best known for his nuanced take on pertinent social issues through films such as “Asuran”, “Vada Chennai” and “Visaranai”.
    The first part also featured Bhavani Sre, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan, Munnar Ramesh and Pavel Navageethan. (PTI)

7 Must-Visit Solo Travel Destinations In Kohima
Top 8 Enchanting Hill Stations For Magical Toy Train Journeys
10 Most Literate States Of India
8 Animals Found Only In India
South Goa's 10 Must Visit Photography Spots
