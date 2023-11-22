Vir Das wins first Int’l Emmy Award for best comedy, dedicates honour to India

New Delhi, Nov 21: Actor-comic Vir Das has become the first Indian to win the International Emmy Award for his Netflix stand-up special “Vir Das: Landing” in the best comedy category and has dedicated the honour to his home country, India.

The 51st International Emmy Awards Gala was held at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City on late Monday night.

This was the second nomination and maiden win in the segment for Das, who shared the trophy with popular British teen sitcom “Derry Girls” season three.

Das said he has immense gratitude holding the International Emmy trophy for best comedy for ‘Vir Das: Landing’, his fourth stand-up special with the streamer.

“This one is for my team and for Netflix without whom this wouldn’t have been possible.

“This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary, and to win this accolade for my fifth special with Netflix feels like a culmination of passion, perseverance, and the undying support of people around the globe who have given so much love to ‘Vir Das: Landing’,” the comedian said in a statement. Das, also known for films such as “Go Goa Gone” and “Delhi Belly”, won the award for “Vir Das: Landing”, a show about what it means to be truly global while looking for home. His last stand-up special “Vir Das: For India” was nominated for an International Emmy in the best comedy category in 2021.

This award is not just a recognition of his work but a celebration of the diverse stories and voices from India, he said.

“Stories that make us laugh, reflect, and, most importantly, unite. This one is for India, for Indian comedy and for the community of artists at large,” the comic added.

The other nominees in the best comedy category were “El Encargado” from Argentina and French show “Le Flambeau” season two. (PTI)