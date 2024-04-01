Want to do action films with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn: Ali Abbas Zafar

Mumbai, March 31 (PTI) His upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan features action stars like Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and going forward filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar says he wants to direct Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn in separate movies in the genre.

In the past, Ali Abbas Zafar has collaborated with Salman Khan on films such as Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan, and Bharat. “I want to work with all the actors in the industry, but definitely on my wish list are Aamir sir, Shah Rukh sir, and Ajay Devgn. I want to do action with them. It will be a different kind of action with each of them,” the director told PTI in an interview here.

- Advertisement -

His primary objective, Zafar said, is to develop a unique kind of action movie that challenges each of these superstars. “Like, Sultan is a sports drama, but it also has action. You have to make an action film for every different actor which is customised for them or brings them out of their comfort zone.

“It’s a dream for any director to work with all those guys. They’ve been here for 30-35 years, and the kind of fan base that they have is amazing. So, let’s see, fingers crossed,” he added.

Citing the example of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, the filmmaker said the script demanded two action stars, which is why Kumar and Shroff are headlining his latest movie.

“What is most important is that you should be honest that you are not making a project but you are making a film that stars will do justice to. The script needs to cast the actors. I work on the script first, then take it to the actors,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Zafar also gave an update about his action film Super Soldier with Katrina Kaif. He said the movie is presently on hold and he has started production on another action film also starring Kaif, who has appeared in three of Zafar’s films: Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat.

“There’s something for which I’m in talks with Katrina, it is not ‘Super Soldier’. It is a new film. ‘Super Soldier’ is not happening for a while. If I work with her , it will be an action film,” he added.

Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Alaya F, Manushi Chillar, and Sonakshi Sinha, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” will be released on the occasion of Eid on April 10 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

The film is produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with Zafar’s banner AAZ films.