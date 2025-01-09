Assam explores infrastructure with AECOM; boosts dairy sector

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 8: In a move to accelerate Assam’s infrastructure development and enhance its dairy sector, Chief Secretary to the Assam Government, Ravi Kota, held two significant meetings, the Chief Secretary announced on Thursday.

During the first meeting, Ravi Kota engaged with Suvojoy Sengupta, Chief Executive, AECOM, and his team to explore opportunities for collaboration.

The discussions focused on leveraging AECOM’s expertise in concept and construction design, master planning for infrastructure projects, urban decongestion strategies, and value engineering.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Kota stated, “Had a meeting today with Shri Suvojoy Sengupta, Chief Executive, India, AECOM, and his team to explore potential opportunities for leveraging AECOM’s expertise in concept and construction design, master planning of infrastructure projects, urban decongestion, value engineering, and related areas.”

In the second meeting, the Chief Secretary met with Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Government of India, and Dr. Meenesh Shah, Chairman of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

The discussions were aimed at boosting Assam’s dairy sector through initiatives such as artificial insemination programs, procurement of high-quality breeding semen, and the promotion of high-yield cattle breeds to enhance milk production.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s ambitious vision of increasing Assam’s daily milk production from the current 1 lakh liters to 10 lakh liters was a key focus of the discussion.

Additionally, this goal aligned with Assam’s strategy to become self-sufficient in milk production and emerge as a significant contributor to India’s dairy sector.

“HCM Dr. @himantabiswa has envisioned increasing Assam’s daily milk production from the current 1 lakh litres to 10 lakh litres, emphasizing the need for collective efforts by all stakeholders to achieve this goal and make Assam self-sufficient and a leading contributor to the dairy sector”, Kota added.