19 C
Guwahati
Thursday, January 9, 2025
type here...

Assam launches SaiSure drink for underserved children

Virtually joining Samagra Assam and students of Amchang Tea Garden Model School, the Minister launched the distribution of SaiSure multi-nutrient drinks, in partnership with the Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: The Assam Government launched a transformative initiative under the PM POSHAN scheme aimed at improving the nutritional health of children in Tea Garden and SC/ST-dominated areas, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

Virtually joining Samagra Assam and students of Amchang Tea Garden Model School, the Minister launched the distribution of SaiSure multi-nutrient drinks, in partnership with the Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust.

Related Posts:

Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India
7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
View all stories

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “I had the privilege of virtually joining @Samagra_Assam and the students of Amchang Tea Garden Model School to launch a transformative initiative under the PM POSHAN scheme.”

The SaiSure drink, made with Ragi powder and jaggery, provides 50% of a child’s Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA).

Additionally, this initiative will combat malnutrition and support the holistic growth and development of children in underserved communities.

- Advertisement -
https://twitter.com/ranojpeguassam/status/1877203588885193169?t=paQk7TXuwfIJcm9RJiU0iQ&s=08

“This energy-rich drink, made with Ragi powder and jaggery, provides 50% of a child’s Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA), addressing malnutrition and supporting their growth and development”, Pegu added.

Starting as a pilot project for the 2024-25 academic year, the program will address critical health challenges while reducing school dropout rates.

Meanwhile, the Assam Government views this initiative as a bold step toward fostering a healthier and brighter future for the state’s most vulnerable children.

“Starting as a pilot project for the 2024-25 academic year, this initiative is a bold step toward improving health, reducing dropout rates, and fostering a brighter future for underserved communities”, Pegu further stated.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Guwahati’s Indira Gandhi Stadium to host Kolkata Derby on Jan 11

The Hills Times -
Affordable and Romantic Honeymoon Destinations in Northeast India 7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India