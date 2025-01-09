Assam launches SaiSure drink for underserved children

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: The Assam Government launched a transformative initiative under the PM POSHAN scheme aimed at improving the nutritional health of children in Tea Garden and SC/ST-dominated areas, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu announced on Thursday.

Virtually joining Samagra Assam and students of Amchang Tea Garden Model School, the Minister launched the distribution of SaiSure multi-nutrient drinks, in partnership with the Sri Sathya Sai Annapoorna Trust.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Pegu stated, “I had the privilege of virtually joining @Samagra_Assam and the students of Amchang Tea Garden Model School to launch a transformative initiative under the PM POSHAN scheme.”

The SaiSure drink, made with Ragi powder and jaggery, provides 50% of a child’s Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA).

Additionally, this initiative will combat malnutrition and support the holistic growth and development of children in underserved communities.

Starting as a pilot project for the 2024-25 academic year, the program will address critical health challenges while reducing school dropout rates.

Meanwhile, the Assam Government views this initiative as a bold step toward fostering a healthier and brighter future for the state’s most vulnerable children.

