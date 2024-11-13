We love to tell stories about invisible women: ‘House of Spoils’ co-director Danielle Krudy

New Delhi, Nov 12: The protagonist in supernatural film “House of Spoils” is simply called Chef and director duo Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy say the idea behind the naming the profession of the character was all about reclaiming her identity.

“House of Spoils”, also penned by Cole and Krudy, is streaming in India on Prime Video. The movie follows an ambitious chef, played by Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, who opens her first restaurant — a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate — where she battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self-doubts — and the powerful spirit of the estate’s previous owner, who threatens to sabotage her at every turn.

“We love to tell stories about invisible women and women in the background. Witches are also invisible women who don’t concede as much… There are so many women who just have a job that are defined by their job and don’t get seen.

“Letting Chef just embody that identity fully and reclaim it felt exciting to us,” Krudy told PTI in a virtual interview.

As they developed the story, Cole said they slowly knew they wanted the movie to be a “spooky tale”.

“We started with this idea of a chef who is getting inspired by the presence of something else on this property where she is trying to make a restaurant and from there we just tried to tell the best story…” she added.

Cole, who along with Krudy made her directorial debut with 2019’s black comedy thriller “Blow the Man Down”, said “House of Spoils” is a film about a person’s relationship to their work. “We have both lived in periods when we felt defined by our work. So, it felt right to let her (Chef) be defined by her work in this film. There are so many other things we ascribe to women’s stories, that we expect from them.

“We wanted to focus on this and make it about trying to do something hard, trying to find her voice as a creator. It made sense to us to pull back and make it as archetypical and simple as possible,” she said.

As the character of Chef faces creative block and management lapses in the kitchen, she also starts seeing the food infested with bugs and mould.

The film is replete with images of immaculately decorated platters with fine-dining fare juxtaposed with the ones of spoilt dough and insects running off a plate.

Asked if this culinary contrast was a conscious decision, the filmmakers said it was part of the creative process.

“This is a movie about a chef trying to find her own nightmare scenario specifically. A chef’s nightmare is going to look different from someone else’s so that’s why mould and the rotting food felt so specific to this world,” Cole said. (PTI)

