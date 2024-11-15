Working on ‘I Want To Talk’ a life-changing experience :Abhishek Bachchan

New Delhi, Nov 14: Actor Abhishek Bachchan says Shoojit Sircar’s films are like “a breath of fresh air” from what is often made in the Hindi film industry and working with the director on the upcoming movie “I Want To Talk” was a transformative experience.

Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the slice-of-life drama is set to hit the screens worldwide on November 22.

Bachchan was all praise for Sircar, known for films such as “Vicky Donor”, “Piku”, “October”, and “Sardar Udham”.

“Shoojit da represents a cinema that is so very different from what we make in the Hindi film industry and that’s a breath of fresh air. It’s nice once in a while to pause, take a breath and just feel something instead of just being dictated to all the time… “The experience of making a film with him is very transformative, not just physically… It’s been a learning experience, life changing,” the actor told reporters at the movie’s music launch on Wednesday in Mumbai. In the film, Bachchan plays Arjun, who is on the cusp of a life-altering surgery as he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. Sircar said “I Want To Talk” is based on his friend’s life story. “This is a slice-of-life film where relationships matter. Sometimes we regret we didn’t communicate, we didn’t talk our heart out. This film speaks about all those moments and the journey of the characters. It’s all moments stitched together of your entire life and documented in ‘I Want To Talk’,” the director added. Bachchan said all movies should be an emotional challenge for an actor regardless of the subject matter.

“It should push you, challenge you, give you sleepless nights. As artists, you need to push your boundaries. You need to try something that you haven’t done before. It (this film) has been a challenge, but a challenge that I enjoyed doing.” (PTI)

