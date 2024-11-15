20 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 15, 2024
type here...

Working on ‘I Want To Talk’ a life-changing experience :Abhishek Bachchan

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Nov 14: Actor Abhishek Bachchan says Shoojit Sircar’s films are like “a breath of fresh air” from what is often made in the Hindi film industry and working with the director on the upcoming movie “I Want To Talk” was a transformative experience.
Produced by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works, the slice-of-life drama is set to hit the screens worldwide on November 22.
Bachchan was all praise for Sircar, known for films such as “Vicky Donor”, “Piku”, “October”, and “Sardar Udham”.
“Shoojit da represents a cinema that is so very different from what we make in the Hindi film industry and that’s a breath of fresh air. It’s nice once in a while to pause, take a breath and just feel something instead of just being dictated to all the time… “The experience of making a film with him is very transformative, not just physically… It’s been a learning experience, life changing,” the actor told reporters at the movie’s music launch on Wednesday in Mumbai. In the film, Bachchan plays Arjun, who is on the cusp of a life-altering surgery as he navigates a complex relationship with his daughter. Sircar said “I Want To Talk” is based on his friend’s life story. “This is a slice-of-life film where relationships matter. Sometimes we regret we didn’t communicate, we didn’t talk our heart out. This film speaks about all those moments and the journey of the characters. It’s all moments stitched together of your entire life and documented in ‘I Want To Talk’,” the director added. Bachchan said all movies should be an emotional challenge for an actor regardless of the subject matter.
“It should push you, challenge you, give you sleepless nights. As artists, you need to push your boundaries. You need to try something that you haven’t done before. It (this film) has been a challenge, but a challenge that I enjoyed doing.” (PTI)

- Advertisement -
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter
10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter

Related Posts:

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

15 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Hidden Places To Visit In Mizoram Hill Station Near Kerala To Visit In November And December 10 Places To Visit In Assam In November-December Sunflower Seed Benefits: 8 Reasons to Add Sunflower Seeds to Your Diet 10 Places In Kashmir Where You Can See Snow This Winter