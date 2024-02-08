You need good films in all genres or we’ll be living in limited reality, says Shahid Kapoor

New Delhi, Feb 7: Actor Shahid Kapoor says he grew up watching love stories on the big screen and believes that the genre has the potential to do well in theatres if it is done on a certain scale with good music and visuals. The actor is looking forward to the release of his new film “Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya”, pegged as a unique romantic comedy that revolves around the relationship between a regular guy and a humanoid. Also starring Kriti Sanon, the movie releases in theatres on Friday. “I have loved watching love stories on the big screen and even the songs. I remember seeing ‘Shava Shava’ (from ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’) for the first time on the big screen or watching ‘Aati Kya Khandala’ (from ‘Ghulam’) on the big screen. (PTI)

