Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti & Ankur Tewari’s music label Tiger Baby Records launches first music album

Mumbai, May 7: Tiger Baby Records, a new music label co-founded by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti and musician Ankur Tewari, on Wednesday announced the launch of their debut album, ‘City Sessions’, to discover fresh talent in music.

In collaboration with Island City Studios, ‘City Sessions’ is a singer-songwriter initiative that brings artists together in an immersive studio setting.

The album, which marks the beginning of an intellectual property that reimagines the way music is created, performed and experienced, was launched on Tuesday evening at the Soho House in suburban Mumbai.

Akhtar and Kagti said they’ve been toying with the idea of ‘City Sessions’ for a while.

“I’m very much into music. I make a lot of films around music and different kinds of music. City Sessions is about the concept of playing music live in a post-produced world. It’s nostalgia, organic, it is about going back to the craft of it, and it’s simple,” Akhtar told PTI.

Kagti added, “The idea is to focus on music. We’ve an ambitious plan for ‘City Sessions’, we are hoping it will grow, and take it to different cities.”

Asked about the use of AI in music, Akhtar said it is a controversial subject at the moment.

“Right now, artists are saying that AI is a system that uses work that’s already there to come up with new work. So, on a level, it is infringing copyright. But now people are trying to say that it can’t happen,” said the filmmaker, known for movies like “Luck By Chance”, “Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara”, “Gully Boy” and “Dil Dhadakne Do”.

The album comprises six original tracks by independent artists Neel Adhikari, Pushan Kripalani aka Slight Diversion and Arijit Datta of the band Airport. Releasing on audio platforms on May 9, the album is divided into two parts: Side A and Side B.

The three songs in Side A include “Yahaa”‘ by Adhikari, “I Will Walk With You” by Slight Diversion and “Jaane Bhi Do Na” by Airport.

According to a press release, the tracks capture the collective emotions of our times, reflecting anxiety, struggle, and quiet defiance.

Side B, featuring “Le Chale” by Airport, “I Will Hold You Close” by Slight Diversion and “Na Raha” by Adhikari, dives into the emotional aftermath that is the resolve and bittersweet act of moving forward. “In today’s AI driven world, with ‘City Sessions’ we wanted to revisit a more personal & collaborative way of creating music. We believe that this organic process allows for a genuine connection, as singer songwriters are the storytellers of our generation”, said Tewari, who is co-founder Tiger Baby Records. (PTI)