Animation Is An Extraordinary Method To Work

By: Vinod Chandrashekhar Dixit

28th October, the International Animation Day is an international observance proclaimed in 2002 by the ASIFA as the main global event to celebrate the art of animation. On this day, in the year 1892, the birth of animation took place as the first public performance of projected moving images at the renowned Emile Reynaud’s Theatre Optique in the city of Paris.

ASIFA aims to support the opportunities for celebration and exchange this program offers. By collaborating with agents of different countries, ASIFA also makes ways in connecting animators with each other so that they can bring the art of animation to the general public. It also throws light on celebrating the unique art form. India is gradually positioning itself as a significant provider of animation production services. Its strengths and edge in the market include a vast base of English-speaking manpower and presence of low-cost animation services. Animation possesses a wonderful blend of creative expression that combines discipline and freshness of ideas and narratives. In recent years there has been a huge boom in India’s animation sector. Today, the visual effects and animation have come a long way. From just being restricted to cartoons, it has evolved to become one of the fastest growing industry segments in the country. The animation industry in India started looking up sharply from the second half of the 1990s when animation studios flourished across the country. Later, the industry developed a more serious, export-oriented outlook. Animation also plays an important role in modern business. It is frequently used in advertising to grab the attention of the audience. It is a useful tool for keeping the audience engaged and for communicating information quickly and effectively. It is often used in education as a highly effective tool, especially for younger age groups. Animation can teach young children how to communicate with one another and how to build bridges between each other. Animation has had a major growth spurt in recent years due to the popularity of films such as ‘Finding Nemo’ and ‘Avatar’. Animation is the word which gives a pump to your business, career, growth and achievements. It is the most familiar word for all the individuals whether they are student or working somewhere. The main thing which is required to make beautiful animation design is your drawing skills. No matter if you are not good in drawing because you don’t have to make anything with pen or paper; you have to make the design with the help of tools which are given in your software.

There are several animation studios in the country catering to the home – grown film industry. These studios employ many software engineers who are well – qualified. Today not only films but every sector is dependent on animation for various reasons. Animation can be said to be the best medium to provide audio- visual communication. Every year, thousands of films are released with computer graphics and animation. Multibillion film projects are now very common in India. Computer graphics and visual effects are now becoming the part of all cinema projects. Animated films are big business. Some of the top grossing films of all time are animated, including ‘Frozen’ and ‘Toy Story 3’. Let us recognize the artists, scientists, and technicians behind animated art. There is no doubt that such a celebration is an outstanding opportunity of putting animated films in the limelight, making this art more accessible to the public. (The author is a freelance journalist & cartoonist. He can be reached at dixitpatrakar@yahoo.in)