Blistered Hopes

By: MR Lalu

Evil never stops. It has always gained a seat in human minds. Things are more perilous and irrecoverable for those who suffer the hostility of evil. War brings death and disaster, stealing smiles from faces and emotions wrinkled with paranoia. Yet war is greatly fought with pride and satisfaction. It gratifies the element of merciless arrogance that aggression is designed for. It attempts to invade the weak, a rhetorically sadistic infringement. There is a numbness, emptiness, and indignant silence around the shattered and pounded buildings in Ukraine where life once existed with full glow and solid recognition. No question will fit the mood of the moment. What does a war achieve? Violence became a creed and war exposes the filth of hatred that we store in the space that we created, flushing the flourishing dreams of the weak and the submissive. The diplomacy of superpowers remains a mere scarecrow as killing machines begin to spit fire on the ill-fated. The consistent flow of the displaced in search of new lands becomes normal. Afghanistan, Ukraine, and Syria all become veritable examples of the results that human brutality can push the world into. The world is habituated to adjust to the suffering of some and the flourishing of someone else. Looking around, we can find indifference and cruelty and justification of what the predator does and intends. The endless pursuit of power always leads to devastating conflicts. Power should be captured by force and the retaliation makes it more aggressively punitive. The casualties and destruction successfully crush the prospects of generations. A fantasy of a ruler turned one side of the world into a ramshackle of hopes singing the chorus of catastrophe. But the emperor in Putin gets shocked every moment as he drives his devils into the broken land of Ukraine; the vehemence and power of Ukrainian resistance are beyond his expectation. One month from his first blow, the emperor gained little except the dead, the wounded, the displaced, and the orphaned.

The world must breathe for the endless sea of women and children who flee their homeland to the alienation of countries where they seek asylum. Orphaned children, destined to stare at the anonymity of faces would need a helping hand genuinely stretching out. Imagine the reliability of support they might be going through. Some are genuinely intended to help the refugees and others try to exploit the terrible hardships those children are thrown into. Little girls being thrashed into the silence and darkness of the cruelty of cities in an unknown land and torn apart and left in the wilderness by mucky, manipulated and purely deceitful minds would speak of the frivolity of kindness that we usually lecture about.

Nothing seems to work better than killing people. From the vigorously fought world wars to the Iran-Iraq war to so many in the line, wars shattered hopes and snatched the progress of generations. Pushing millions of innocent lives into agony and horror, the thirst for more power and dominance of a handful of mad minds terrorize the rest. What else. This is not a natural existential crisis. This is violence, authorized to bring about geopolitical implications. The indifference of the highest order towards human sufferings. Being humiliated by Putin, the west is desperate to have an upper hand on the show. Nobody is bothered about the annihilation that a nation suffers only for its quest to remain free. One month of consistent horror in Ukraine has ultimately forced the aggressor to take a desperate turn changing the goal post. Unable to force Kyiv to surrender, the Russians are now shifting focus to liberating eastern Ukraine. This teaches us a lesson. War is not all about arms and ambush; it is also about the willingness to die. The Ukrainians are the real heroes fighting the war with inexorable valour. Putin’s probable aspiration to rise in history for his being the emperor of a unified modern USSR, stitching the scattered broken regions together, seems to be fading. The reason is that the Ukrainians have undoubtedly made up their mind to live with the Russian aggression and fight it until the last drop of their blood is shed. Who knows, maybe, the clatter of rubbles and fallen hopes must be translating their despair into a visible reason to fight and win the battle for their tomorrows.

With his plan to invade Ukraine on one side and to weaken the unprincipled interventions of America which are conveniently forgetting its invasions and engineering of wars that got scribbled in world history with blood on the other, Putin is all set to stretch his nerves to the last tip. The idea, for him, behind the invasion is sound and predictably capable of bringing geopolitical catastrophe. The world would probably witness a change as the war comes to an end concerning who gains an upper hand in a new world order that would emerge from the ruins and penury that the pandemic and the war have crushed open. A high risk of the children crossing the Ukraine border to the neighbouring countries, falling into the hands of evil minds, and being trafficked for sexual exploitation, should make the kind minds across the globe come together. Reports coming in from agencies reveal the shocking fact that one out of every five women and girls are experiencing sexual violence in the countries they took refuge in. When protectors become predators, the meaning of humanitarian aid takes a deceptive form. Refugees across the globe are known to have had exploitations in multiple ways forcing them to swallow with no door to knock on for safety. The consequence of war subsequently prowls with its irretrievably penetrating callousness on multiple generations. It is necessary for the agencies that support the refugees to educate them about the vulnerability into which they are inching steps. War, by all means, has the potential to destroy the essence of one’s nationality and it throws many generations of people from the invaded nation to the estrangement of the world where they take years to strengthen their limbs to stand and defend their rights because evil never stops and human minds encapsulate evil in its condensed form. It is a matter of time for it to grow into a monster. (The author is a freelance journalist, social worker & can be reached at mrlalu30@gmail.com)