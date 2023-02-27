China’s proposed railway project in Aksai Chin sparks Apprehension

By: Dipak Kurmi

China’s proposed expansion of its railway network in Tibet, from the existing 1,400 km to 4,000 km, has significant implications for India’s national security. The railway lines will pass near the Line of Actual Control (LAC), and Chinese trains will have the capability to transport troops and military equipment to the border. This could exacerbate tensions between the two countries, which have already experienced several confrontations along the LAC. Additionally, the expansion of the rail network could enable China to accelerate its exploitation of natural resources in Tibet, which could have negative environmental and geopolitical consequences.

Overall, China’s railway expansion in Tibet is a development that warrants careful monitoring by the international community. India is particularly concerned about the proposed railway line that will connect Xinjiang with Tibet, as it will pass through the disputed Aksai Chin region and run parallel to the LAC in Ladakh. The two armies have been engaged in a tense standoff in this region for over a year, and the presence of Chinese troops and equipment transported by trains could escalate the situation.

The railway line could also facilitate the rapid movement of troops and resources to the border, which would increase China’s strategic advantage. The Aksai Chin region is crucial to India’s national security as it provides a vital link to the Siachen Glacier, where Indian troops are stationed. Therefore, the railway expansion in Tibet, especially the line connecting Xinjiang with Tibet, is a cause for concern for India and other countries in the region.

China has rapidly expanded its railway network in the Himalayas, with lines now extending up to Shigatse near Sikkim and Nyingchi near Arunachal. While China claims that the railway connectivity aims to promote the economic development of Tibet’s border areas, there are concerns that the expansion could have strategic implications. The railway lines run close to the disputed border areas, which could enable China to deploy troops and military equipment more quickly in the event of a conflict. Furthermore, the railway expansion could facilitate the exploitation of natural resources in the region, which could have negative environmental and geopolitical consequences. As such, the rapid expansion of China’s rail network in the Himalayas is a development that merits close attention and monitoring.

In contrast to China’s rapidly expanding railway network in the Himalayas, India currently does not have any railway lines running to the border with China, and no construction is underway. Although India has plans to build rail lines in the eastern sector, these are still at the proposal stage. India is instead focusing on building roads near the LAC, which has been a point of contention between the two countries. The lack of railway infrastructure in the region could put India at a disadvantage, as China’s rail network could facilitate the rapid deployment of troops and equipment to the border in the event of a conflict. Therefore, India may need to prioritize the development of its railway infrastructure to better match China’s capabilities in the region. (The writer can be reached at dipaknewslive@gmail.com)