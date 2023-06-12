Climate Crisis In Kashmir: Urgent Action Required

By: Aubaid Ahmad Akhoon

“The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago.

- Advertisement -

The second best time is now.” – Chinese Proverb

Kashmir, a region renowned for its natural beauty and agricultural abundance, is currently grappling with severe challenges posed by unpredictable weather patterns. Incessant rain, thunderstorms, and harsh cold waves have wreaked havoc on the agricultural sector, particularly fruit orchards, resulting in significant losses for farmers and jeopardizing their livelihoods. Immediate and decisive action from the government is imperative to address this crisis. Financial aid, technical support, and resources must be provided to help orchard owners rebuild and restore their crops. Prioritising the recovery of fruit orchards not only safeguards the livelihoods of farmers but also ensures the continued availability of fresh produce, which is vital for the local economy and food security in the region.

The government must urgently support farmers and communities by providing financial aid, improving infrastructure, and addressing the underlying causes of the climate crisis. Comprehensive relief packages, subsidies, low-interest loans, and insurance coverage can aid in the recovery and sustainability of farmers’ livelihoods. Additionally, investments in infrastructure and disaster management systems are crucial to minimise the impact of future calamities, protect lives, and ensure the well-being of residents.

While providing immediate relief is vital, it is equally important to address the root causes of the changing climate patterns in Kashmir. The global climate crisis necessitates concerted efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, promote sustainable practices, and embrace renewable energy sources. By doing so, the region can mitigate the impact of climate change and safeguard the planet for future generations.

- Advertisement -

As stated by António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations, “Climate change is the defining challenge of our time and requires a global response.”

The recent G20 meeting held in Kashmir, which focused on greening the region and promoting sustainability, offers a glimmer of hope amidst the challenging climate conditions faced by the region. Global leaders had an excellent opportunity to come together, discuss mitigation strategies, and foster international cooperation. The unique ecological significance of Kashmir was recognized, and proactive measures were taken to preserve its natural resources. These measures included adopting renewable energy sources, implementing eco-friendly agricultural practices, preserving forests and biodiversity, and promoting responsible tourism. The discussions held during the meeting have set the stage for ongoing collaborative efforts in safeguarding the environment and ensuring sustainable development in the region.

Efforts to green Kashmir should involve all stakeholders and align with the global agenda on climate action, including the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals. Local and international collaboration is paramount for achieving sustainable development goals in the region. This collaboration should include engagement with international organizations, sharing of best practices, and access to funding for sustainable development projects. By working together, tangible actions can be taken to create a more resilient and environmentally conscious Kashmir.

The Paris Agreement is an international treaty adopted in 2015 to combat climate change. It has been signed by nearly every country in the world and sets out goals to limit global warming, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide financial support to developing nations.

- Advertisement -

Bottom line: the current climate crisis in Kashmir necessitates urgent action from the government to support farmers, mitigate the effects of extreme weather events, and address the underlying causes of climate change. The recent G20 meeting held in the region provides hope and an opportunity to promote sustainability and global cooperation. By embracing sustainable practices, engaging all stakeholders, and aligning with the global climate agenda, Kashmir can become a model for resilience and inspire similar efforts worldwide. Through collective action and a commitment to sustainability, Kashmir can safeguard the well-being of its people and protect the planet for future generations.

“Climate change is happening, and it poses significant risks to our present and future. We need to act urgently and decisively to tackle this challenge.” (The author is a renowned Motivational Speaker and an Associate Editor of the weekly publication ‘Education Quill.’ He can be reached at akhoon.aubaid@gmail.com)